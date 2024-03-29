Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,728. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

