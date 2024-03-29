China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

CJJD stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

