City Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

City has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. City has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect City to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

City Price Performance

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. City has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. City had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 33.31%. On average, analysts expect that City will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. Stephens increased their price target on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity

In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,935 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of City

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of City by 201.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in City by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

