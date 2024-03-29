CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.21. 45,389,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 42,193,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

