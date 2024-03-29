Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $32,584,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. 2,261,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,131. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

