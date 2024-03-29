Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,400 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.75. 6,566,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

