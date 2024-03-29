Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,049 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VLTO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. 1,546,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,871. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

