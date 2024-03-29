Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 619.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 280,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth $4,157,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pathward Financial by 981.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 227,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.71. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

