Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of BGSF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGSF. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in BGSF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter worth $118,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BGSF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BGSF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

BGSF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

BGSF Profile

(Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.