Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $157.74. 8,331,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

