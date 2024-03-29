Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $129.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,515. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Mizuho started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

View Our Latest Report on FND

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.