Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $969,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.74. 1,426,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,207. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.