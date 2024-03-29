Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VET. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 985,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.03. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.13%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

