Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $20,057,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 57,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

