Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Stagwell by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 345,669 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Stagwell by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on STGW. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of STGW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.