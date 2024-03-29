Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 301 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HD traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.60. 4,108,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

