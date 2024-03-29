Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Adeia by 635.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Price Performance

ADEA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 573,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,568. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.43. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Adeia had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adeia

Adeia Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.