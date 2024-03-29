Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.74. 1,650,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.07.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

