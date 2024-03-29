Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Trex’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

