Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 4,616 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

OXY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. 7,159,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

