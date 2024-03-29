Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.80.

Clear Secure stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.52. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

