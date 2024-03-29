Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 9,993 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,275,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,704,400.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 918,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.