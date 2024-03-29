Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTSH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

