Comparing BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) & Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 24.35% 13.77% 1.22% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 11.84% 18.85% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Virginia National Bankshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $79.09 million 2.04 $19.26 million $3.58 8.41 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $53.93 billion 0.60 $5.98 billion $2.20 5.11

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Virginia National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virginia National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

