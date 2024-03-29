Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading 8.5% Higher

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 173,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 706,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -41.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

