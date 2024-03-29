Compound Price Tops $80.66 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Compound has a market cap of $653.04 million and approximately $52.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $80.66 or 0.00114722 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,096,453 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,096,432.2664325 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 79.35963429 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $39,840,034.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

