Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$10.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMG opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.66. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$6.21 and a twelve month high of C$10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$826.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3498632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.