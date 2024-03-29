COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on COMSovereign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

COMSovereign Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of COMSovereign

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COMSovereign stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.

