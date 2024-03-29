Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Up 218.2% in March

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Concord Medical Services Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CCM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,023. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About Concord Medical Services
