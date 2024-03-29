Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Up 21.1%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was up 21.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 364,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 125,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

