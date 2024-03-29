Consolidated Investment Group LLC Sells 24,645 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,645 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,261,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

