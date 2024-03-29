Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a growth of 560.9% from the February 29th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.3 %

CRBP opened at $39.24 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,086,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,282,632 shares of company stock valued at $33,374,556. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,576.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.