Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a growth of 560.9% from the February 29th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.3 %
CRBP opened at $39.24 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,086,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,282,632 shares of company stock valued at $33,374,556. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.