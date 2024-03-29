Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TRON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter worth $2,971,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.