Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 499,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204,506 shares during the period.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of COOLW remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. 18,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,829. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

