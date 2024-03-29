Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Corteva were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after buying an additional 327,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after buying an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

CTVA opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

