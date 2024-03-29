Cottage Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,533,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.46 and a 200-day moving average of $399.97. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

