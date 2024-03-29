Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $310,254.99 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $310,254.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 441,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,826,552.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Huw Owen sold 1,376 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $868,113.52.

Couchbase Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $26.31 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

