Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45. Approximately 1,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

Crawford United Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 25.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crawford United Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.