Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 242.3% from the February 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CREX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,079. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
