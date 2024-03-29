Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 242.3% from the February 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CREX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,079. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Creative Realities will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Further Reading

