CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.88 and last traded at $70.05. Approximately 428,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,956,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Baker Chad R purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

