Critical Survey: Sow Good (SOWG) vs. Its Peers

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -15.00 Sow Good Competitors $7.83 billion $711.96 million 5.92

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Sow Good has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -27.45% -26.45% -6.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sow Good and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 318 1286 1480 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.74%. Given Sow Good’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good competitors beat Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. It provides freeze-dried candy products. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

