CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Major Shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc Sells 28,006 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $28,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hendricks Factual Media Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $100,394.00.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 43.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.