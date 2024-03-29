Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a $240.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $250.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $255.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $257.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and have sold 12,451 shares worth $3,030,512. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.