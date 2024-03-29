cVault.finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $69.95 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for $6,994.98 or 0.10097261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $69.95 million and approximately $208.54 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

