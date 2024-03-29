CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a PE ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

