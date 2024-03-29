DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the February 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.
DATA Communications Management Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCMDF remained flat at $2.43 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118. DATA Communications Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.
About DATA Communications Management
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DATA Communications Management
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.