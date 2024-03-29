DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the February 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCMDF remained flat at $2.43 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118. DATA Communications Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

