David Happel Buys 12,100 Shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $5.42 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,517,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,498,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,522,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,378,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

