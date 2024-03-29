DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.00114191 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017582 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002859 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

