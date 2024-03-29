Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 2.2% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.45 and last traded at $114.11. Approximately 4,153,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,137,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

