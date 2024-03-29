DeltaFi (DELFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36,714.08

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded up 59.6% against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $36,714.08 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

